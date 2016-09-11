(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps [Image 2 of 3]

    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Jason Hessler (left) and Andy Collison (right), Automated Message Handling System support engineers, train a Marine from Marine Corps Installations East G-6 on the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure system Nov. 9, aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. HCI is a virtualization solution that replaces traditional servers, and combines storage and compute functions into a single machine to save cost, energy and space. Marine Corps Systems Command’s Information Systems and Infrastructure recently installed the technology at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California, to support Organizational Messaging Service, which is used to send operational and administrative messages across the Corps. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:53
    Photo ID: 3187408
    VIRIN: 170215-M-ZZ999-101
    Resolution: 1800x1350
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps
    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps
    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps

    TAGS

    IT
    Marines
    Information Technology
    OMS
    HCI
    Hyper-Converged Infrastructure
    Organizational Messaging Service
    AMHS
    Automated Message Handling Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT