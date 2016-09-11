New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps

Jason Hessler (left) and Andy Collison (right), Automated Message Handling System support engineers, train a Marine from Marine Corps Installations East G-6 on the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure system Nov. 9, aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. HCI is a virtualization solution that replaces traditional servers, and combines storage and compute functions into a single machine to save cost, energy and space. Marine Corps Systems Command’s Information Systems and Infrastructure recently installed the technology at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California, to support Organizational Messaging Service, which is used to send operational and administrative messages across the Corps. (Courtesy photo)

