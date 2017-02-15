Jason Hessler, an Automated Message Handling System support engineer, trains Marines from Marine Corps Installations West G-6 on the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure system Jan. 11, aboard Camp Pendleton, California. HCI is a virtualization solution that replaces traditional servers, and combines storage and compute functions into a single machine to save cost, energy and space. Marine Corps Systems Command’s Information Systems and Infrastructure recently installed the technology at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California, to support Organizational Messaging Service, which is used to send operational and administrative messages across the Corps. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:54 Photo ID: 3187403 VIRIN: 170215-M-ZZ999-100 Resolution: 748x420 Size: 252.39 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.