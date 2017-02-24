New $57 million medical facility cares for military community

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Mark Ediger, Air Force surgeon general, left, and Lt. Col. Cecilia Sessions-Carpenter, 20th Medical Group chief of medical staff, right, converse after a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 20th MDG clinic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Ediger and other distinguished guests visited the base to see the new medical facility and learn more about the 20th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

