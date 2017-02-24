(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community [Image 1 of 5]

    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Mark Ediger, Air Force surgeon general, left, and Lt. Col. Cecilia Sessions-Carpenter, 20th Medical Group chief of medical staff, right, converse after a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 20th MDG clinic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Ediger and other distinguished guests visited the base to see the new medical facility and learn more about the 20th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3187391
    VIRIN: 170224-F-KQ373-123
    Resolution: 4644x3318
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New $57 million medical facility cares for military community [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community
    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community
    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community
    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community
    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community

    TAGS

    #AirForce
    #ACC
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #LeadingEdge
    #20MDG
    #9thAF
    #Airmen #20thMedicalGroup

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT