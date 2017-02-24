(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community [Image 2 of 5]

    New $57 million medical facility cares for military community

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Eldridge, 20th Medical Group project health facilities officer, center, speaks to Team Shaw members and civilians during a tour of the new medical building at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The new facility was designed to improve patient flow and help the 20th Medical Group support the medical needs of approximately 31,000 eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3187388
    VIRIN: 170224-F-KQ373-113
    Resolution: 6059x4044
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New $57 million medical facility cares for military community [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #AirForce
    #ACC
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #LeadingEdge
    #20MDG
    #9thAF
    #Airmen #20thMedicalGroup

