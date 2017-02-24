New $57 million medical facility cares for military community

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Eldridge, 20th Medical Group project health facilities officer, center, speaks to Team Shaw members and civilians during a tour of the new medical building at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The new facility was designed to improve patient flow and help the 20th Medical Group support the medical needs of approximately 31,000 eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

