Firefighters train in HazMat

Firefighters coordinate efforts during a simulated exercise during hazardous materials training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 15. The training affords firefighters the opportunity to get hands-on experience dealing with realistic scenarios and specialized equipment they would use in the event of a real emergency.

