    Firefighters train in HazMat [Image 1 of 8]

    Firefighters train in HazMat

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Firefighters coordinate efforts during a simulated exercise during hazardous materials training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 15. The training affords firefighters the opportunity to get hands-on experience dealing with realistic scenarios and specialized equipment they would use in the event of a real emergency.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 13:28
    Photo ID: 3187110
    VIRIN: 170216-M-DU308-0009
    Resolution: 4315x3236
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters train in HazMat [Image 1 of 8], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Firefighters train in HazMat

