Firefighters and other emergency personnel assisted one another in getting into and out of protective gear, as part of their hazardous materials training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 15.
Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:28
Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
This work, Firefighters train in HazMat [Image 1 of 8], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
