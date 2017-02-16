Firefighters work together in full protective gear to remove and replace faulty equipment, to include wrapping delicate plumber's tape which proved tricky in the thick rubber gloves, during hazardous materials training held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 15.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:28
|Photo ID:
|3187096
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-DU308-0004
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Firefighters train in HazMat [Image 1 of 8], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
