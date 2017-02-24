(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Breaching barriers in Ukraine [Image 3 of 12]

    Breaching barriers in Ukraine

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    A joint team of Canadian and U.S. Army engineers prepare an explosive charge in order to breach a door while training with Ukrainian combat training center engineers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24.
    The Canadian and U.S. engineers are partnered with Ukrainian combat training center engineers to build The Ukrainian's breaching skills, enabling them to teach those skills to Ukrainian army units who will rotate through the IPSC. (Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:06
    Photo ID: 3186890
    VIRIN: 170224-A-RH707-408
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaching barriers in Ukraine [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

