Breaching barriers in Ukraine

Ukrainian combat training center engineers provide security for one of their fellow engineers who is placing an explosive charge on a door to breach it during training with Canadian and U.S. Army engineers to build their breaching skills, enabling them to teach those skills to Ukrainian army units who will rotate through the combat training center at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. (Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

