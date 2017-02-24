Breaching barriers in Ukraine

A joint team of Canadian and U.S. Army engineers secures a mock building after using an explosive charge to breach a door while training with Ukrainian combat training center engineers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24.

The Canadian and U.S. engineers are partnered with Ukrainian combat training center engineers to build The Ukrainian's breaching skills, enabling them to teach those skills to Ukrainian army units who will rotate through the IPSC. (Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

