    Paratroopers hone marksmanship skills [Image 3 of 7]

    Paratroopers hone marksmanship skills

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Duval  

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Paratrooper from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, engages a target during a close-quarters marksmanship exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Thomas Duval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 09:07
    Photo ID: 3186607
    VIRIN: 170223-A-BE343-012
    Resolution: 1015x620
    Size: 220.46 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers hone marksmanship skills [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

