Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division zero their M240B Machine Gun, prior to a live-fire exercise on Fort Bragg's West McKiethan Range, Feb. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Thomas Duval, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3186614
|VIRIN:
|170221-A-BE343-001
|Resolution:
|3922x2658
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paratroopers hone marksmanship skills [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT