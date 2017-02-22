A Paratrooper from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, engages a target during a close-quarters marksmanship exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Thomas Duval)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3186603
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-BE343-005
|Resolution:
|4272x2764
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paratroopers hone marksmanship skills [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT