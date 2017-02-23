(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul [Image 1 of 7]

    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service soldier waves as a convoy moves towards Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 05:38
    Photo ID: 3186532
    VIRIN: 170223-A-XH155-267
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 573.12 KB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTS convoy moves towards Mosul [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul
    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul
    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul
    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul
    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul
    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul
    CTS convoy moves towards Mosul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iraq
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Alex Manne
    982comcam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT