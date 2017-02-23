CTS convoy moves towards Mosul

An Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service soldier makes a peace sign as a convoy moves towards Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

