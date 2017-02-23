Sakura Fleming, left, a forward for Matthew C. Perry High School’s Lady Samurai basketball team, takes a shot against a defender during the 2017 Division 2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament at the IronWorks Gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2017. M.C. Perry High School hosted 11 teams from the Far East Division for the tournament. The teams endured two days of physically demanding competition for the opportunity at a championship game in a double elimination style tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
MC Perry hosts basketball tournament
