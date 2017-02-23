(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MC Perry hosts basketball tournament [Image 1 of 6]

    MC Perry hosts basketball tournament

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Madison Swieczkowski, a guard with Matthew C. Perry High School’s Lady Samurai basketball team, shoots a free throw during the 2017 Division 2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament at the IronWorks Gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 22, 2017. M.C. Perry High School hosted 11 teams from the Far East Division for the tournament. The teams endured two days of physically demanding competition for the opportunity at a championship game in a double elimination style tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 04:29
    Photo ID: 3186516
    VIRIN: 170223-M-ON157-0013
    Resolution: 4985x3323
    Size: 11.12 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC Perry hosts basketball tournament [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Far East
    MC Perry
    Girls' Basketball
    Division 2

