MC Perry hosts basketball tournament

The Yokota High School ladies basketball team poses for a photo after winning the 2017 Division 2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament at the Matthew C. Perry High School gym on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2017. M.C. Perry High School hosted 11 teams from the Far East Division for the tournament. The teams endured two days of physically demanding competition for the opportunity at a championship game in a double elimination style tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

