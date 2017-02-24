Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major

Sgt. Maj. Max Garcia, left, and Lt. Col. Siebrand Niewenhous IV, shake hands during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser relieved Garcia during the ceremony, assuming duties as senior enlisted advisor at Combat Logistics Battalion 31. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

