Sgt. Maj. Max Garcia, left, and Lt. Col. Siebrand Niewenhous IV, shake hands during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser relieved Garcia during the ceremony, assuming duties as senior enlisted advisor at Combat Logistics Battalion 31. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)
|02.24.2017
|02.24.2017 03:21
|3186478
|170224-M-OP674-218
|3331x2221
|3.18 MB
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
