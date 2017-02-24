Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major

Lt. Col. Siebrand Niewenhous IV, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 31, passes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Gasser relieved Sgt. Maj. Max Garcia during the ceremony, assuming duties as senior enlisted advisor in the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

