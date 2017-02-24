(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major [Image 1 of 4]

    Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lt. Col. Siebrand Niewenhous IV, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gasser and Sgt. Maj. Max Garcia salute during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Gasser relieved Garcia during the ceremony, assuming duties as senior enlisted advisor at Combat Logistics Battalion 31. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3186482
    VIRIN: 170224-M-OP674-476
    Resolution: 3198x4797
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major
    Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major
    Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major
    Garcia departs, Gasser assumes post as CLB-31 sergeant major

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Camp Hansen
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Combat Logistics Battalion 31
    Marine Corps
    CLB-31
    relief and appointment
    sword of office

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT