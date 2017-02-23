A U.S. Marine with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego speaks to recruits after the Eagle, Globe, & Anchor ceremony at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the Crucible and are scheduled to graduate on March 3, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

