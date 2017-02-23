A Drill Instructor with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego speaks to recruits about the Battle of Iwo Jima before the Eagle, Globe, & Anchor ceremony at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the Crucible and are scheduled to graduate on March 3, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

