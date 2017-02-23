(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC Attends Delta Co. Eagle, Globe, & Anchor Ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

    CMC Attends Delta Co. Eagle, Globe, &amp; Anchor Ceremony

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, speaks with Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego before an Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the Crucible and are scheduled to graduate on March 3, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 22:26
    Photo ID: 3186085
    VIRIN: 170223-M-EL431-0007
    Resolution: 2809x3470
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Attends Delta Co. Eagle, Globe, & Anchor Ceremony [Image 1 of 9], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

