Lisa Nanton, right, receives encouragement at the photo booth from Lori Gillespy, Army & Air Force Exchange Service social media analyst, at the Fort Riley Exchange's Send Love to Your Love event. Nanton was first line to send love to her husband, who's currently deployed to Afghanistan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:55 Photo ID: 3185632 VIRIN: 170214-D-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.89 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Riley With Love: Families Gather at Exchange To Send Love to Deployed Troops [Image 1 of 2], by Julie Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.