    From Riley With Love: Families Gather at Exchange To Send Love to Deployed Troops

    From Riley With Love: Families Gather at Exchange To Send Love to Deployed Troops

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Julie Mitchell 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Lisa Nanton, right, receives encouragement at the photo booth from Lori Gillespy, Army & Air Force Exchange Service social media analyst, at the Fort Riley Exchange's Send Love to Your Love event. Nanton was first line to send love to her husband, who's currently deployed to Afghanistan.

