Lisa Nanton, right, receives encouragement at the photo booth from Lori Gillespy, Army & Air Force Exchange Service social media analyst, at the Fort Riley Exchange's Send Love to Your Love event. Nanton was first line to send love to her husband, who's currently deployed to Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 17:55
|Photo ID:
|3185632
|VIRIN:
|170214-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From Riley With Love: Families Gather at Exchange To Send Love to Deployed Troops [Image 1 of 2], by Julie Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From Riley With Love: Families Gather at Exchange To Send Love to Deployed Troops
