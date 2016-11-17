(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exchange Bakeries Nourish Troops' Spirits Overseas with Fresh-Baked Tastes of Home

    Exchange Bakeries Nourish Troops’ Spirits Overseas with Fresh-Baked Tastes of Home

    GRUNSTADT, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service's bakery in Gruenstadt, Germany, makes Krispy Kreme doughnuts using proprietary equipment and ingredients so the doughnuts rolling off the line are just like the ones found at Krispy Kreme shops back in the United States. (AAFES photo by Jessy Macabeo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 17:55
    Photo ID: 3185648
    VIRIN: 161117-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: GRUNSTADT, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Bakeries Nourish Troops’ Spirits Overseas with Fresh-Baked Tastes of Home [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Exchange Bakeries Nourish Troops’ Spirits Overseas with Fresh-Baked Tastes of Home
    Exchange
    AAFES
    PX
    BX
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service
    PX/BX
    Krispy Kreme

    • LEAVE A COMMENT