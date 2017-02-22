Infantrymen with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division maneuver between rooms during close quarter combat training February 23, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 16:37
|Photo ID:
|3185391
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-GF301-120
|Resolution:
|2992x4488
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Clear [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT