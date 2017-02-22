Spc. Joshua Fitzsimons, infantryman with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, clears a room during close quarter combat training February 23, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 16:37
|Photo ID:
|3185389
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-GF301-095
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All clear [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT