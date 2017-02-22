(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Alonso Womack, infantryman with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, provides security during close quarter combat training February 23, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All clear [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Infantry
    clearing room
    3-15IN

