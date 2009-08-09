(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values [Image 2 of 3]

    National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2009

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Thompson 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    Before 1940, African Americans were not permitted to fly for the U.S. military. However, due to mounting pressure from mainstream media and efforts from civil rights organizations led to the creation of the first all African-American training squadron. Student pilots were trained into fighter pilots beginning in July 1941, at Tuskegee Army Air Field, Ala. These pilots later laid the foundation for African American Airmen for years to come. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2009
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:19
    Photo ID: 3184750
    VIRIN: 090908-F-XX000-007
    Resolution: 1800x1196
    Size: 248.56 KB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values [Image 1 of 3], by A1C James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values

