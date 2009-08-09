National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values

Before 1940, African Americans were not permitted to fly for the U.S. military. However, due to mounting pressure from mainstream media and efforts from civil rights organizations led to the creation of the first all African-American training squadron. Student pilots were trained into fighter pilots beginning in July 1941, at Tuskegee Army Air Field, Ala. These pilots later laid the foundation for African American Airmen for years to come. (U.S. Air Force photo)

