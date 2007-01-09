(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values [Image 3 of 3]

    National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    Then Capt. Ronnie, now Lt. Col., with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, left, and his father, then Brig. Gen. Ronnie, now retired Lt. Gen., right, stand in front of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Tuskegee Airmen mural September 2007, at Joint Base Balad, Iraq. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2007
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:19
    Photo ID: 3184747
    VIRIN: 070901-F-XX000-001
    Resolution: 1009x1016
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month
    Creech Air Force Base
    Core Values
    432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    National African American History Month
    A1C James Thompson
    Reflecting a lineage of core values

