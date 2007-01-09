Then Capt. Ronnie, now Lt. Col., with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, left, and his father, then Brig. Gen. Ronnie, now retired Lt. Gen., right, stand in front of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Tuskegee Airmen mural September 2007, at Joint Base Balad, Iraq. (Courtesy photo)
National African American History Month: Reflecting a lineage of core values
