11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier

GULF OF OMAN, USS Somerset (Feb. 15, 2017) A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) approaches the well deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 15. The LCAC is supporting movement of equipment and personnel ashore to commence exercise Sea Soldier 2017. Sea Soldier is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. USS Somerset, with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 by Cpl April Price