    11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 2 of 4]

    11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier

    OMAN

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    GULF OF OMAN, USS Somerset (Feb. 15, 2017) A Boatswain Mate Chief (BMC) supervises a Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle debarking the well deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) during exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 15. BMCs coordinate, manage and supervise all well deck operations aboard ship. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. USS Somerset, with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 12:05
    Photo ID: 3184362
    VIRIN: 170215-M-JH782-093
    Resolution: 5236x3491
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: OM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    11th MEU
    Marines
    BLT 1/4
    Sea Soldier
    Exercise Sea Soldier

