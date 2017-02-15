(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 3 of 4]

    11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier

    OMAN

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    GULF OF OMAN, USS Somerset (Feb. 15, 2017) U.S. Marine Cpl. Jonathan Riethmann, a mortarman with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits in the well deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) to go ashore for Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 15. Marines and Sailors with the MEU boarded Landing Craft Air Cushions to travel from ship to shore. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. USS Somerset, with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 12:05
    Photo ID: 3184361
    VIRIN: 170215-M-JH782-071
    Resolution: 4759x3271
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Prepare to Disembark the USS Somerset for Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    11th MEU
    Marines
    BLT 1/4
    Sea Soldier
    Exercise Sea Soldier

