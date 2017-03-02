Mark Stets speaks to a formation of 8th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, Paratroopers and leaders following a battalion four-mile run on Feb. 3, 2017, honoring his son, Staff Sgt. Mark Stets, Jr., who was killed in action Feb. 3, 2010. Unit leaders and Stets’ parents took time before and after the run to speak of their memories of the fallen Soldier. The formation ran with Stets’ “Honor and Remember” flag in front of the battalion colors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 11:57 Photo ID: 3184354 VIRIN: 170203-A-KS445-086 Resolution: 3618x2412 Size: 599.21 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Hometown: EL CAJON, CA, US Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Kissta DiGregorio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.