(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training [Image 2 of 7]

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kissta DiGregorio 

    4th Military Information Support Group (Airborne)

    Mark Stets speaks to a formation of 8th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, Paratroopers and leaders following a battalion four-mile run on Feb. 3, 2017, honoring his son, Staff Sgt. Mark Stets, Jr., who was killed in action Feb. 3, 2010. Unit leaders and Stets’ parents took time before and after the run to speak of their memories of the fallen Soldier. The formation ran with Stets’ “Honor and Remember” flag in front of the battalion colors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 11:57
    Photo ID: 3184354
    VIRIN: 170203-A-KS445-086
    Resolution: 3618x2412
    Size: 599.21 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: EL CAJON, CA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Kissta DiGregorio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training
    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training
    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training
    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training
    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training
    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training
    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

    TAGS

    soldier
    physical training
    memorial
    memory
    trooper
    fallen
    psyop
    psychological operations
    usasoc
    u.s. army special operations command
    run
    paratrooper
    airborne
    pt
    battalion run
    military information support operations
    miso
    united states army special operations command
    unit run
    abn
    4th misg
    8th misb
    4th military information support group
    hero workout
    4misg
    8th military information support battalion
    8misb
    staff sgt. Mark stets jr.
    honor and remember

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT