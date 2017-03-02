Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

The Paratroopers and leaders of 8th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, conduct a four-mile run on Feb. 3, 2017, honoring Staff Sgt. Mark Stets, Jr., who was killed in action Feb. 3, 2010. Unit leaders and Stets’ parents took time before and after the run to speak of their memories of the fallen Soldier. The formation ran with Stets’ “Honor and Remember” flag in front of the battalion colors.

