Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

Paratroopers assigned to 6th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, complete the burpee portion of the unit’s memorial physical training event honoring Spc. Marc Decoteau, Jan. 30, 2017. Unit leaders and Decoteau’s brother, Lt. Andrew Decoteau, took time before and after the PT session to speak of their memories of the fallen Soldier, who was killed in action Jan. 29, 2010. The training consisted of one minute of silence to represent the month Decoteau was killed, 29 repetitions – to represent the day – of four different exercises – to represent Decoteau’s initial service commitment of four years – 2010 meters of sprints to represent the year, and 19 burpees to represent his age.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US