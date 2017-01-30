(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training [Image 5 of 7]

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Military Information Support Group (Airborne)

    Paratroopers assigned to 6th Military Information Support Battalion, 4th Military Information Support Group, complete the burpee portion of the unit’s memorial physical training event honoring Spc. Marc Decoteau, Jan. 30, 2017. Unit leaders and Decoteau’s brother, Lt. Andrew Decoteau, took time before and after the PT session to speak of their memories of the fallen Soldier, who was killed in action Jan. 29, 2010. The training consisted of one minute of silence to represent the month Decoteau was killed, 29 repetitions – to represent the day – of four different exercises – to represent Decoteau’s initial service commitment of four years – 2010 meters of sprints to represent the year, and 19 burpees to represent his age.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 11:57
    Photo ID: 3184349
    VIRIN: 170130-A-KS445-053
    Resolution: 3587x2392
    Size: 576.65 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Psychological operations units remember fallen through physical training

