Platinum Eagle 17.1: Site Survey

A U.S. Marine with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 checks out a Romanian amphibious assault vehicle during a site survey aboard Smardan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 22, 2017. The event was a part of Exercise Platinum Eagle, a multi-national exercise with allies in the Black Sea region to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

