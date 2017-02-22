A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle returns after a site survey aboard Smardan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 22, 2017. The event was a part of Exercise Platinum Eagle, a multi-national exercise with allies in the Black Sea region to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 09:51
|Photo ID:
|3184179
|VIRIN:
|170222-M-ZH288-216
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, RO
This work, Platinum Eagle 17.1: Site Survey [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
