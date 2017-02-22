(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Site Survey [Image 4 of 5]

    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Site Survey

    SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    A U.S. Marine with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 checks out a Romanian amphibious assault vehicle during a site survey aboard Smardan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 22, 2017. The event was a part of Exercise Platinum Eagle, a multi-national exercise with allies in the Black Sea region to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platinum Eagle 17.1: Site Survey [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Romania
    USMC
    Site Survey
    Marines
    Black Sea
    USMCFE
    1st Battalion 2nd Marines
    Platinum Eagle
    Smardan Training Area
    Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1

