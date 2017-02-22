Electrical systems Airmen save energy, light the dark

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corey Martin, an electrical systems apprentice with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, adjusts a light fixture at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2017. Airmen with the 379th ECES Electrical Systems Section maintain 67 solar-powered low-emitting diode lights in Coalition Compound, the living area side of Al Udeid, in an effort to save on utility costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

