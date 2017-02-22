U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corey Martin, an electrical systems apprentice with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, adjusts a light fixture at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2017. Airmen with the 379th ECES Electrical Systems Section maintain 67 solar-powered low-emitting diode lights in Coalition Compound, the living area side of Al Udeid, in an effort to save on utility costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3184027
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-SB162-0022
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Electrical systems Airmen save energy, light the dark [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT