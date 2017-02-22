U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corey Martin, an electrical systems apprentice with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, adjusts a light fixture at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2017. This particular light fixture was a solar-powered low-emitting diode light that collects the sun’s energy during the day and stores it in a rechargeable battery cell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3184019
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-SB162-0016
|Resolution:
|4513x6509
|Size:
|15.36 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Electrical systems Airmen save energy, light the dark [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT