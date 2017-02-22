Electrical systems Airmen save energy, light the dark

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corey Martin, an electrical systems apprentice with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, adjusts a light fixture at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2017. This particular light fixture was a solar-powered low-emitting diode light that collects the sun’s energy during the day and stores it in a rechargeable battery cell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

