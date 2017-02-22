(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Electrical systems Airmen save energy, light the dark [Image 1 of 5]

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Gibson, an electrical systems craftsman, instructs U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corey Martin, an electrical systems apprentice, both with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, as he adjusts a light fixture at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2017. Airmen with the 379th ECES Electrical Systems Section maintain 67 solar-powered low-emitting diode lights in Coalition Compound, the living area side of Al Udeid, in an effort to save on utility costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:16
    Photo ID: 3184028
    VIRIN: 170222-F-SB162-0025
    Resolution: 3984x2232
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electrical systems Airmen save energy, light the dark [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Southwest Asia
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    AF.mil
    Grand Slam Wing

