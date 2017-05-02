Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation, takes off near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Aviation is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, by providing air support on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

