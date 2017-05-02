(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul [Image 1 of 5]

    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul

    MOSUL, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation, takes off near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Aviation is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, by providing air support on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:24
    Photo ID: 3184022
    VIRIN: 170205-A-JA380-012
    Resolution: 4894x3263
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

