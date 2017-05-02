(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul [Image 2 of 5]

    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul

    MOSUL, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division arrive to their forward position near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 08:25
    Photo ID: 3184018
    VIRIN: 170205-A-JA380-022
    Resolution: 5341x3560
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul
    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul
    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul
    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul
    Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Advise and Assist
    55th Signal Company (COMCAM)
    Iraqi Freedom
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    "Iraq
    Battery C
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    2-319 AFAR
    Combined Tasked Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    Artillery soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT