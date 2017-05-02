U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division arrive to their forward position near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)
|02.05.2017
|02.23.2017 08:25
|3184018
|170205-A-JA380-022
|5341x3560
|4.27 MB
|MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ
|0
|0
|0
This work, Battery C, 2-319th AFAR soldiers arrive near Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
