NAKHON RATCHASIMA PROVINCE, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2017) -- The Ban Non Lueam school expansion project is the result of the joint efforts of Multi-National Forces from the U.S., Thailand, India and China, part of Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. This year’s focus is to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

