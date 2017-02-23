(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Formal party [Image 5 of 8]

    Formal party

    NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    NAKHON RATCHASIMA PROVINCE, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2017) -- The Ban Non Lueam school expansion project is the result of the joint efforts of Multi-National Forces from the U.S., Thailand, India and China, part of Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. This year’s focus is to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 06:39
    Photo ID: 3183832
    VIRIN: 170223-N-WI365-063
    Resolution: 3000x2168
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: NAKHON RATCHASIMA, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Formal party [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Multipurpose room dedication draws Cobra Gold conclusion, seals international ties

