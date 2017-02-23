NAKHON RATCHASIMA PROVINCE, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2017) -- The Ban Non Lueam school expansion project is the result of the joint efforts of Multi-National Forces from the U.S., Thailand, India and China, part of Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. This year’s focus is to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 06:39
|Photo ID:
|3183828
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-WI365-051
|Resolution:
|3000x2100
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|NAKHON RATCHASIMA, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Traditional dance [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Multipurpose room dedication draws Cobra Gold conclusion, seals international ties
