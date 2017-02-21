(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Kadena: Cope North on display [Image 1 of 3]

    Team Kadena: Cope North on display

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Reporters tour a static display of an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron Feb. 22, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Media teams were provided close-up looks at some of the many airframes that are participating in exercise Cope North, comprised of aircraft from the U.S., Japan and Australian air forces. Cope North is an annual exercise which serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/unreleased)

