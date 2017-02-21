Team Kadena: Cope North on display

Leadership from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron speak to media Feb. 22, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. International and local reporters had the opportunity to observe static displays of aircraft participating in annual exercise Cope North. The exercise includes 22 total flying units and more than 2,700 personnel from three countries and continues the growth of strong, interoperable relationships within the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

